Phoenix FD: Two dead in fiery crash near 7th Avenue and Dunlap

Phoenix Fire crews say two people were found dead in a fiery crash near 7th Avenue and Dunlap on March 6.

When first responders were called to the area for reports of a car fire, they found a burning car that crashed into a building, officials say.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the inside of the building. Once the fire was put out, they found two dead bodies in the car.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is looking into the cause of the fire, while police are investigating the crash and the victims involved.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters