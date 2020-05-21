Phoenix fire crews responding to 20-acre brush fire west of I-17

Phoenix and Daisy Mountain Fire crews are responding to a brush fire north of Carefree Highway and west of Interstate 17.

"At this time, crews are able to gain good access and attack this fire while protecting any exposures," Phoenix fire officials said in a statement.

The "Purcell Fire" has burned an estimated 20 acres one mile north of the Ben Avery Shooting Range. An aircraft has been ordered to help fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.