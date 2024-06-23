Phoenix Firefighter on leave after his gun goes off accidentally at a fire station, PD says

A Phoenix Firefighter accidentally discharged his gun while at Fire Station 25 on June 22, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. near Indian School Road and 63rd Avenue, a Phoenix Firefighter was treated for minor injuries as "a result of inadvertently discharging his firearm," the fire department explained on June 23.

"Officers and detectives responded to investigate this incident. At this time, this investigation has led detectives to believe that this was an accidental injury. This investigation is ongoing," Phoenix PD said.

The fire department says the firefighter was treated and released. He's now on administrative leave.

FOX 10 asked the fire department why the firefighter had a gun, if he was on or off duty, and if having the gun at the fire station violated department policy.

The fire department said to contact the Phoenix Police Department as it's investigating this incident. FOX 10 asked the Phoenix Police Department the same questions, but it did not answer them.

Map of where Fire Station 25 is: