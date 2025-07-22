Phoenix firefighters battle 2 large house fires

The Brief Fire crews battled two separate house fires that burned around two miles away from each other on July 22. The first fire happened near 47th Avenue and Cactus, and a man died as a result. The other fire happened near 41st Avenue and Greenway.



Firefighters in Phoenix battled two large house fires that burned within miles of each other on the night of July 22.

What we know:

The first fire, according to reports, burned near 47th Avenue and Cactus.

At the same time fire crews were battling that fire, another fire sparked. That fire happened about two miles away, in the area of 41st Avenue and Greenway.

Local perspective:

Fire officials say the fire at 47th Avenue and Cactus Road happened at around 6:00 p.m., and they say a man and a woman were inside the home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, the man was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing. He later died at the scene. The woman, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As for the second fire, it first started inside an RV that was on the property. From there, it spread to the home and a boat. Multiple explosions were also caught on camera by SkyFOX.

What they're saying:

According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, both Phoenix Fire and Glendale Fire worked together to quickly battle the flames.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine what caused both fires.