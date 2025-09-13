Phoenix firefighters respond to second alarm fire

The Brief Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at a large building near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Phoenix fire crews responded to the area of Central Avenue and Buckeye Road around noon on Sept. 13 for reports of a second alarm fire at a large commercial building.

What we know:

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the vents of a very large commercial building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and prevent it from spreading throughout the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.