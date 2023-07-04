Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Phoenix firetruck crashes into structure, injuring a firefighter

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 6:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A Phoenix firetruck crashed into a structure Tuesday night, leaving one of the department's own injured.

The crash happened at 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"When officers arrived they found a vehicle on the roadway and a Phoenix fire engine just off the sidewalk," Phoenix Police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital, one of them being a Phoenix firefighter.

"There was a separate vehicle collision near the intersection involving two other vehicles, however, there were no serious injuries to report," police said.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

Phoenix firetruck appears to crash into building

Meanwhile, closer to downtown, Phoenix Police and DPS are on scene of a trooper-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

Image 1 of 3

 

Map of where the crash happened: