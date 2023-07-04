Phoenix firetruck crashes into structure, injuring a firefighter

A Phoenix firetruck crashed into a structure Tuesday night, leaving one of the department's own injured.

The crash happened at 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"When officers arrived they found a vehicle on the roadway and a Phoenix fire engine just off the sidewalk," Phoenix Police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital, one of them being a Phoenix firefighter.

"There was a separate vehicle collision near the intersection involving two other vehicles, however, there were no serious injuries to report," police said.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

Meanwhile, closer to downtown, Phoenix Police and DPS are on scene of a trooper-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

Map of where the crash happened: