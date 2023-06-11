Phoenix Gun Co rammed into by a car, causing $20K in damages

A Phoenix gun store owner is facing big repair bills after a car crashed into his business and investigators say this was no accident.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed into Phoenix Gun Co off 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard in Phoenix early in the morning a week ago.

"Just kind of smashed everything. Four gentlemen hopped out and saw there were no guns available," said Joshua Kuk, owner of Phoenix Gun Co LLC.

He takes extra precautions locking up the guns before leaving for the day, which is why the thieves couldn't get to them.

"They seemed upset they couldn't get to anything. Basically said ‘grab what you can' and left,'" Kuk said of the thieves.

The men grabbed firearm accessories and magazines. They were in the store for 40 seconds, causing $20,000 worth of damage.

"We are just a small family-owned brick and mortar, so to see everything kind of ripped down, you know in just a heartbeat, it's just, it's just devastating," he said.

Kuk explains his insurance company dropped him the week before this happened, so repairs will be out of pocket.

For now, he's operating by appointment only.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help get them through this.

"This is how I support my daughter and my family, so it's important we get back operating. It's not just the $20,000, but the sales we do on a monthly basis," Kuk said.

That's why he's hoping to get back up and running as soon as possible.

"We're gonna come back stronger," Kuk said. "This isn't the last you're gonna hear from Phoenix Gun Co."

Phoenix Police are investigating the case as no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.