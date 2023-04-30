Phoenix has first 100-degree day of 2023

Temperatures in Phoenix have now reached 100°F for the first time this year, the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday afternoon.

A high of 102 is forecast officially at Sky Harbor Airport, with the metro area ranging between 99 and 103 degrees.

Thanks to the hot and dry conditions forecast Sunday, plus increasing winds by Monday, a Fire Weather Watch was issued by the National Weather for most of the Southern half of Arizona, including Phoenix and Maricopa County.

The Valley saw its first 100°F day on May 7 last year and on May 5 in 2021. On average, the city experiences triple-digit temperatures for the first time on May 2.

