Phoenix Law Enforcement Association decides against holding no confidence vote against police chief Jeri Williams
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has decided to not hold a No-Confidence vote against Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
The idea of a vote was floated after three Phoenix Police officers were fired. One of the officers fired could be seen in a viral video, using excessive force on a Phoenix family back in May.
The other officers were let go for social media posts and workplace misconduct.
Officials with PLEA say a symbolic Vote of No Confidence would not improve the situation.
Full statement from PLEA
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) will not be considering a vote to determine the membership’s confidence in the leadership abilities of Chief Jeri Williams.
Each individual member of our association, sworn employees of the Phoenix Police Department, will reserve their thoughts and feelings of Chief Williams’ recent decisions for discussion that will provoke change.
The symbolic action of a “vote of no confidence” would do nothing to remedy the current situation PLEA members face. It would not make the real decision makers, the Phoenix City Council, prioritize the safety of our entire community. It would not make Phoenix Police leadership stand for the individual police employee, nor would it make truth the center of decision making instead of an emotional compulsion to give the appearance that all is well in Phoenix, AZ.PLEA is committed to its membership and will strive to end political decisions that destroy police families and officer reputation.
The members of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association are dedicated to the Phoenix Community, and will continue to serve, as always.