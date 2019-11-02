Phoenix Law Enforcement Association decides against holding no confidence vote against police chief Jeri Williams

article

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has decided to not hold a No-Confidence vote against Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

The idea of a vote was floated after three Phoenix Police officers were fired. One of the officers fired could be seen in a viral video, using excessive force on a Phoenix family back in May.

The other officers were let go for social media posts and workplace misconduct.

Officials with PLEA say a symbolic Vote of No Confidence would not improve the situation.

