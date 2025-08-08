Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, Gila River Valley, Globe/Miami, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau

Phoenix man dies after being hit with less-lethal rounds by officers, autopsy says

By
Published  August 8, 2025 5:18pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Medical examiner: Less-lethal rounds caused man's death

Medical examiner: Less-lethal rounds caused man's death

The Brief

    • A man died from blunt force trauma to the chest after being struck by less-lethal rounds fired by Phoenix Police during a Jan. 10 standoff.
    • Though a county attorney's office found the officers' actions to be justified and declined to file criminal charges, a civil rights attorney said the man's family could still pursue a civil case.

PHOENIX - A medical examiner's report has concluded a man who was shot with less-lethal rounds by Phoenix Police on Jan. 10 died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

The backstory:

Police attempted to arrest Terrell Clay, 33, on a felony parole violation warrant and to question him in an armed robbery investigation. According to officials, Clay, who was armed, ran and climbed onto the roof of a home near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Body camera footage shows officers using a 37-millimeter launcher, which police describe as a less-lethal tool that fires a "direct baton which is designed to deliver pain compliance."

An officer is heard over body camera footage telling Clay, "Turn around and get down. You're going to be hit again."

Police deployed the launcher seven times, though it is unclear how many times Clay was struck. After he was arrested, Clay told first responders his chest was in pain, and he later died at a hospital.

The medical examiner's paperwork also stated that Clay had drugs in his system.

What they're saying:

Civil rights attorney, Ben Taylor, who was not involved in this case, said incidents like this can happen.

"I've seen a lot of people hurt, or even die using less-lethal force," Taylor said.

The Gila County Attorney's Office reviewed the case and concluded it would not pursue criminal charges against the officers, finding their actions to be justified.

Taylor said while the decision hurts a potential civil case, "you can still have justice in a civil courtroom."

FOX 10 attempted to contact Clay's family and the Phoenix Police Department but did not receive responses.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Lauren Clark reported on this story through a medical examiner's report, the Phoenix Police Department, and an interview with civil rights attorney, Ben Taylor.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews