Phoenix man struck by light rail is in extremely critical condition

The Brief An unidentified man was hit by the light rail in Phoenix on Sunday night. It happened near 19th and Missouri avenues on July 27, Phoenix Fire said.



A man was badly hurt after being struck by the light rail in Phoenix on Sunday night.

What we know:

It happened on July 27 at around 9:15 p.m. near 19th and Missouri avenues.

"Crews arrived on the scene to one adult male who was struck by the light rail. That person was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The scene has been turned over to Phoenix PD," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Daniel Lee.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what led up to the crash.

The man hasn't been identified.

Map of where the incident happened

The Source The Phoenix Fire Department



