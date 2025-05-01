Live: Phoenix May Day march: Workers, activists rally against Trump policies

The Brief A May Day march is being held in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Workers and activists are expected to rally against President Donald Trump's policies targeting immigration and DEI. The march starts at the state Capitol before ending at the Sandra Day O'Connor courthouse.



Tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on Thursday for May Day rallies around the world – including right here in the Valley.

The backstory:

May Day is also known as International Workers' Day, where thousands of workers and activists rally for stronger protections, higher wages, greater equality and more.

This year's focus, organizers say, is fighting back against President Donald Trump's policies, which target immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

What they're saying:

On May 1 at 9 a.m., there will be a march in downtown Phoenix. It starts at the Arizona State Capitol and ends at the Sandra Day O'Connor federal courthouse.

"All Arizonans deserve the freedom to be in thriving communities, where we honor our cultures, strive for the futures we want, and protect and care for our families. We know that through mutual aid and shared accountability, we keep each other safe," read a description of the event. "We deserve a future where everyone in our communities has a fair opportunity to thrive. May Day isn’t just a rally—it’s our strategy to take back what’s rightfully ours. We are coming together to build a world where every single individual and family has what they need to thrive: housing, accessible healthcare, fair wages, safe workplaces, and the freedom to live without fear—no matter your race, class, gender, sexuality, or immigration status. We deserve to live the way we choose and we have the right to come together and change our futures. We deserve to thrive!"

A May Day protest is being held in downtown Phoenix on May 1, 2025. Workers and activists are rallying against President Donald Trump's policies. (KSAZ-TV)

What's next:

FOX 10's Brian Webb will be covering the march on the ground, bringing you full coverage throughout the morning.

Map of the march route