Phoenix mobile home fire sends woman to hospital in extremely critical condition

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

The Brief A woman is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a burning mobile home near 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters rescued the unidentified woman while battling heavy smoke and flames, immediately beginning life-saving measures at the scene. Two other individuals were treated for smoke inhalation and released, while no injuries to firefighters were reported.



A woman is in extremely critical condition after a mobile home caught fire in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The May 20 fire broke out near 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 8 p.m.

"On arrival crews had heavy smoke and fire coming from a single RV trailer and quickly deployed handlines to fight the blaze while simultaneously searching for any occupants. Firefighters did find one adult female inside the trailer, pulled her out of the trailer and began life saving measures," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee.

She is in extremely critical condition, and she has not been identified.

The Phoenix Fire Department says two other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released. No firefighters were hurt.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map of the area where the fire broke out