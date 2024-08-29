Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix mom accused of murder; death toll climbs in deli meat listeria outbreak l Morning News Brief

Published  August 29, 2024 9:48am MST
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of her 3-month-old daughter; more deaths have been linked to a listeria outbreak tied to deli meats sold nationwide; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 29.

1. Phoenix woman accused of murder and child abuse

Phoenix mother arrested in infant daughter's 'back-cracking' death
A Phoenix mother is accused of murder and child abuse in the death of her newborn daughter.

2. More deaths linked to Boar's Head listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head listeria outbreak: death toll climbs to 9, CDC says
At least nine people have died after being infected with listeria from Boar’s Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month, federal health officials said.

3. Republican VP nominee back in Arizona

GOP VP nominee JD Vance to speak at Mesa church
Vance is scheduled to speak at a "Chase the Vote" event with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church Mesa campus, located near Southern Avenue and Ellsworth Road, on Sept. 4.

4. AZ Senate race update

Ruben Gallego leads Kari Lake in Arizona Senate poll

5. Trump campaign ‘incident’ at Arlington National Cemetery

Trump's Arlington Cemetery event was in 'flagrant violation' of law: officials
Photos of Trump at Arlington National Cemetery show him smiling and giving a "thumbs up" sign beside the grave of a soldier who was killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry day in Phoenix
The high on Aug. 29 in Phoenix will be about 108°F. There is only about a 5% chance for storms.