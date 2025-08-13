Phoenix murder case closed after suspect takes his own life

The Brief The mother of 15-year-old Kyelonna Smiley is seeking answers after her daughter was found shot to death in a Phoenix apartment on Aug. 4. The suspect, 67-year-old Nohe Prado Morelia, took his own life four days later. The Phoenix Police Department says the case is closed.



An Arizona mother wants answers before laying her teenage daughter to rest.

What we know:

Fifteen-year-old Kyelonna Smiley was found shot to death in a west Phoenix apartment on Aug. 4.

Her mother, Fiyonna Austin, said she didn't find out from police until two days later. Days after that, police say the suspect took his own life.

"I am very, very sad and heartbroken," Austin said. "She was very outgoing, outspoken. She was a very good person."

When her daughter didn't come home that night, she panicked.

"I was super worried about her wellbeing because anything can happen within a split second," Austin said.

On Aug. 6, her worst nightmare came true.

"They told me that she was shot in the head and that she was found at the senior citizens apartment complex," Austin said. "There are no words that I can say except for the fact that the person who took my baby away shattered my world."

Phoenix Police say the person responsible for Smiley's murder is 67-year-old Nohe Prado Morelia, who took his life at a business near 24th and Van Buren streets four days after Smiley was shot to death.

"I am mad as to why he took my baby and now finding out that he committed suicide, I'm mad," Austin said.

Kyelonna Smiley

Austin says she doesn't know who Morelia is and has never met him before. She also doesn't know why her daughter was at that apartment.

"I think it's because he's the person that rents out that place. That's what they believe," Austin said.

Austin wishes she could turn back time to when her daughter was alive.

"I'm trying to hold my composure here. It's hard, very heartbreaking and I feel incomplete now that a piece of me is missing," she said.

Police say the case is now closed.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses and can be found by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.