Phoenix neighbors turn trick-or-treat night into community food drive

A group of Phoenix neighbors near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road is turning their Halloween trick-or-treating into a food drive, handing out canned goods and other shelf-stable food alongside candy to help families in need. The community effort was inspired by their own experiences with food insecurity and comes at a critical time, as many residents face the expiration of federal SNAP benefits beginning Nov. 1.



While trick-or-treaters will be out Friday, one generous group of Phoenix neighbors near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road is taking Halloween a step further by collecting and distributing canned goods and other shelf-stable foods to help local families in need.

Many neighbors are familiar with food insecurity; one resident was previously a SNAP recipient himself. With so many people coming out to trick-or-treat, residents decided to utilize the foot traffic for a good cause.

This is the fourth year Michael Hansen has put on a haunted house at his home in the Westwood Village and Estates Historic Neighborhood. "My uncle built haunted houses for the first 30 years of my life. And then they stopped, and I kind of took over," Hansen said.

This year, trick-or-treaters and their families can take home more than candy and scares, thanks to a group of neighbors.

"We decided that we were going to collect canned goods, shelf-stable food, stuff like that, to give out to our neighbors who are maybe in need, especially right now in these times," said neighbor and community epidemiologist Allison Gullick.

Gullick, who gave out applesauce last year as an extra treat, was moved by the response.

"There was a family that came up to us when they were doing trick-or-treating, and they were like, 'Wow, this is actually, like, so cool that you're giving out like, snacks and food, because now we have stuff to put in our lunch tomorrow.' And like, that actually hit like really hard," she said.

‘I know how it is’

Neighbor Jennifer Linzy says she looks for food to donate year-round. "I'm just permanently collecting for mutual aid," Linzy said.

When conversation at a block party turned to food insecurity and ways to tackle it as a neighborhood, Halloween seemed like the perfect fit. "I decided if they're coming anyways, they might as well come get some food," Hansen said.

A handful of houses in the neighborhood, located northwest of Thomas Road and 19th Avenue, will have food available on Halloween night from 6 to 10 p.m. While the plan was in the works before the recent threat of people losing SNAP benefits, residents know the effort is now more important than ever.

"I’ve been on SNAP myself ... I know how it is," Hansen said.

"Our tax dollars don't feed us. The money we are owed doesn't make it to us. But your neighbor is still there, and people care so much more than people think they do," Linzy said.

The main haunted house and food pantry is at 2007 West Flower Street in Phoenix, but several other homes in the area will also be handing out food.

