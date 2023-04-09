Phoenix nonprofit teaches tennis to youth in underserved communities

The Arizona Tennis Classic has awarded $10,000 to Serve the Future, a nonprofit introducing the game of tennis to underserved youth in Phoenix.

"A lot of these students love the sport, but they don't know how to be an athlete," said Leslie Banks, the nonprofit's founder.

That's the first thing Banks teaches the kids she works with - how to be an athlete. She founded Serve the future in 2021.

"The mission is to positively impact youth from underserved communities by building self-confidence, responsibility, perseverance through the sport of tennis," Banks said.

The program offers a year-long academy to participating students. To date, the nonprofit has worked with over 250 students, primarily from the Phoenix Union High School District and its feeder schools, of which 95% identify as minorities and 77% qualify for free and reduced lunch.

"This program is really important because it brings us together in the community," said a student.

The $10,000 donation means more kids will get a chance to play, learn and grow.

"I love when they figure it out on their own, and if they don't, the next time we talk about, ‘How do I manage that situation?’ and then they can take it back out on the court the next time," Banks said. "It's just a work in progress."









