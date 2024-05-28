Phoenix officer seriously hurt in shooting, suspect dead
PHOENIX - A shooting early Tuesday morning in south Phoenix left an officer hurt and a suspect dead.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on May 28 during a traffic stop near 10th Street and Southern Avenue.
The suspect was on a bicycle and fired at an officer, Phoenix Police said. The officer's partner fired back, striking the suspect.
The officer and the suspect were both hospitalized where the suspect died.
The officer has serious injuries, but they are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect was not identified.
"Both the suspect and our officer were taken to local hospitals," Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said. "Our officer, I talked to him earlier today, he's in the ICU awaiting surgery. The suspect did not survive his wounds."
This was the third shooting of a Phoenix Police officer this year.
Southern Avenue is closed between 7th and 13th Streets due to the investigation.