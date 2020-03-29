Phoenix PD: Commander killed in shooting, two other officers injured

The Phoenix Police Department announced the passing of one of their own after three of their officers were shot Sunday.

Two of the other officers are expected to recover.

The situation happened in the area of 23800 N. 40th Drive.

"Commander Greg Carnicle was shot in the line of duty on Sunday, March 29 on the scene of a domestic violence call. Two other officers were also shot during the incident at 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak. The two officers are expected to recover," the department announced in a Facebook post.

Carnicle leaves behind a wife and four adult children.

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor Commander Carnicle.

The other officers, identified as female officers, are stable. One got out of surgery at around 10 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect was armed when confronted by officers and was shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement on the shooting.

Governor Doug Ducey and several others released statements as well.