Phoenix PD looking for suspect who robbed Fry's grocery store

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on a suspect who robbed a Fry's near 44th Street and Thomas on Dec. 9.

Phoenix police say a man approached a clerk at the customer service counter, showed a note demanding money, and told the employee he had a handgun in his pocket.

The clerk put money into the suspect's plastic bag and the man fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is believed to be a 5'8", 155-pound Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.