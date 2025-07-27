Phoenix PD: Man arrested after crashing, stealing car, crashing again

The Brief Benjamin Frey, 38, has been identified as the suspect who allegedly fled an initial car crash, attempted an unsuccessful carjacking, stole another vehicle, and then crashed again on July 26 in Phoenix. The incident, which began near I-17 and Union Hills Road, involved minor injuries but no hospital transports, and Frey was ultimately arrested after the second crash.



Police have identified Benjamin Frey, 38, as the suspect accused of fleeing a car crash, stealing a vehicle, and then crashing again on July 26 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The incident began around 6 p.m. near I-17 and Union Hills Road, where Frey was involved in a crash, authorities said.

"As officers were responding to assist, an adult male matching the description of the man that ran from the original collision attempted to steal a car from a neighborhood near 26th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. The attempt was unsuccessful, but the man did assault the owner of this vehicle. After the suspect failed to get this first vehicle, he did steal a vehicle from a nearby home and left this area in the stolen vehicle," Phoenix Police said.

Police said Frey eventually crashed the stolen vehicle near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue, where he was detained by Glendale Police officers, then arrested by Phoenix Police officers.

"Minor injuries were involved in the final collision and the attempted robbery of the first vehicle in Phoenix. None of these injuries required a transport to a hospital," police said.

Benjamin Frey

What's next:

He is accused of robbery, 2nd-degree burglary, theft of means of transportation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stay at a crash site.

Fry is being held on a $75,000 bond.

