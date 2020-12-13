Phoenix PD: Three dead in crash near 51st Ave and Elliot

article

Phoenix police say three people have died in a single-vehicle crash near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road on Dec. 13.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash at 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning and discovered that the sedan was also on fire. Phoenix Fire crews put out the fire, and police found three people inside the car dead.

The car had somehow lost control and collided into a concrete drainage ditch, police say. Evidence suggests that speed was a factor in the crash.

The victims include an adult man and two adult women. Their identities have not been released.

Police are still investigating.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP