Phoenix pedestrian hit, killed while walking in a crosswalk, police say

A person in a crosswalk was struck and killed by a driver in Phoenix on Saturday, the police department says.

The collision happened near 43rd Avenue and Butler Drive when Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says the person was crossing and a driver, driving at a high rate of speed, hit the person.

It's also believed the driver was impaired, but police didn't specify if the impairment was caused by drugs or alcohol.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle will be booked for charges related to this incident, Justus said.

