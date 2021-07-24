Police looking for man suspected of stealing from Target in North Phoenix

Phoenix Police are asking the public for help to find a man suspected of stealing from a Target near 7th Street and Bell Road on June 30.

Detectives say the suspect entered the store at around 4:30 p.m., took some merchandise, and flashed a green handgun in his waistband in the checkout area before stealing another item.

He then reportedly left in a grey Kia Optima sedan, which was driven by another man.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" Hispanic male with a California tattoo on his neck and a tear drop tattoo on his right cheek. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, black pants, and black and gold shoes.

The driver of the vehicle involved is considered an investigative lead in this case, which means he may have information that can help locate the robbery suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male with long hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

