Man shot dead outside of Phoenix apartment after fight

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside of an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway on Friday night.

Officers responded to a reports of a shooting at the apartment complex at 10 p.m. on July 23. By the time they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 28-year-old Promise Jones. Investigators say he was shot after getting into a fight with someone he knew.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

