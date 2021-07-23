Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police: Ex-rookie officer arrested, accused of aggravated assault

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials of the Phoenix Police Department say they have arrested a probationary officer in connection with an on-duty incident that happened on July 16.

According to a post made on the department's Facebook page, 23-year-old Conner Orth-Smith is accused of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which happened in the area of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road. Orth-Smith was called to help a security personnel at a local hospital after a man refused to leave the property, and became physical with security.

"Orth-Smith contacted the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, and agreed to transport him to a facility for help. Subsequent interaction led to an arrest of the man for aggravated assault on a police officer," read a portion of the statement.

Police: Internal review revealed incident

Days later, Phoenix Police officials say they were alerted by officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office over concerns regarding the body camera video related to the incident. Police officials say an internal review later reviewed that Orth-Smith assaulted the man physically while he was handcuffed, causing visible injuries.

"The behavior captured on the body-worn camera in this instance is egregious, appalling and will not be tolerated," said Police Chief Jeri Williams, in the statement.

Orth-Smith has resigned from the force

Phoenix Police officials say Orth-Smith joined the force in May 2020, and was assigned to the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain Precinct in November that same year. Orth-Smith has submitted his resignation.

"The criminal investigation into this incident is still ongoing. There is also a concurrent administrative investigation being conducted looking into potential policy violations," read a portion of the statement.

