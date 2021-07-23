Crews searching for missing 4-year-old Arizona girl swept away in floodwaters

article

Authorities are searching for a young girl who was swept away during a flash flood Thursday night near an eastern Arizona town.

According to the Pima Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in the Cottonwood Wash near Pima just before 9:30 p.m. on July 22.

"The female caller advised her and her children were stuck in the wash and on top of their blue suburban at that time," police said in a statement. "The female reported the vehicle was now moving down the wash and herself and the children were on top of the suburban."

Police were able to rescue some of the family members, however, the girl remains missing.

Multiple agencies have joined in a search for the girl, which was paused for several hours Thursday night due to weather conditions, but has since resumed.

The National Weather Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for 12 Arizona counties that is expected to last through the weekend.

More monsoon coverage

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

