Double shooting in Phoenix; migrant bus crash in Florida l Morning News Brief

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Phoenix left two people hurt; a bus carrying migrant workers collided with a pickup truck in Florida, killing eight people and injuring dozens; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 14.

1. Phoenix double shooting suspect sought

2. Deadly migrant bus crash in Florida

3. Red Lobster closing restaurants

4. Proposed Colorado River water rights settlement

5. Billboard collapses on pedestrians

