Double shooting in Phoenix; migrant bus crash in Florida l Morning News Brief

Published  May 14, 2024 9:52am MST
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Phoenix left two people hurt; a bus carrying migrant workers collided with a pickup truck in Florida, killing eight people and injuring dozens; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 14.

1. Phoenix double shooting suspect sought

Man, woman shot in Phoenix; suspect on the loose
A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remains on the loose.

2. Deadly migrant bus crash in Florida

8 killed, 40 hospitalized in migrant bus crash in Marion County, Florida: officials
Eight people were killed and 40 others were injured when a migrant bus collided with a pickup truck in Marion County Tuesday morning, officials said.

3. Red Lobster closing restaurants

Red Lobster reportedly closing dozens of US restaurants: See the closure list
Red Lobster has closed at least 48 locations across the U.S. as the seafood restaurant chain faces financial trouble, according to a restaurant liquidator who is holding an online auction.

4. Proposed Colorado River water rights settlement

Proposed settlement is first step in securing Colorado River water for 3 Native American tribes
A proposed water rights settlement for three Native American tribes that carries a price tag larger than any such agreement enacted by Congress took a significant step forward with introduction in the Navajo Nation Council.

5. Billboard collapses on pedestrians

Billboard collapses onto group of pedestrians, killing at least 14
A massive billboard collapsed in India, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 70 others who were at a gas station below.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/14/24

A sunny and warm day in the Valley with a high of 99°F.