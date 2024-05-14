Double shooting in Phoenix; migrant bus crash in Florida l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Phoenix left two people hurt; a bus carrying migrant workers collided with a pickup truck in Florida, killing eight people and injuring dozens; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 14.
1. Phoenix double shooting suspect sought
A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remains on the loose.
2. Deadly migrant bus crash in Florida
Eight people were killed and 40 others were injured when a migrant bus collided with a pickup truck in Marion County Tuesday morning, officials said.
3. Red Lobster closing restaurants
Red Lobster has closed at least 48 locations across the U.S. as the seafood restaurant chain faces financial trouble, according to a restaurant liquidator who is holding an online auction.
4. Proposed Colorado River water rights settlement
A proposed water rights settlement for three Native American tribes that carries a price tag larger than any such agreement enacted by Congress took a significant step forward with introduction in the Navajo Nation Council.
5. Billboard collapses on pedestrians
A massive billboard collapsed in India, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 70 others who were at a gas station below.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/14/24
A sunny and warm day in the Valley with a high of 99°F.