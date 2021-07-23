DPS: Piece of metal from other truck almost impales woman driving down SR-51

article

On State Route 51, a driver failed to secure their load, almost killing a woman while she was driving.

On July 22, a pickup truck hauling a trailer was driving down SR-51 with a four-foot-long iron pole in the back. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver hit a bump on the freeway near Thomas Road, dislodging the pole.

The four-foot piece of metal went through another driver's windshield, almost impaling her. It landed in the back seat of her Nissan SUV and got stuck in the roof.

DPS says the owner of the SUV was not injured.

The driver of the pickup did not stop, however, they were located.

DPS wants to remind all drivers to properly secure your load, otherwise, you could hurt someone. And they say you should always retrieve your items if they've fallen out of your car.







