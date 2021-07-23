DPS: Piece of metal from other truck almost impales woman driving down SR-51

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:26 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
16
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 3:20 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:59 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:39 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:28 PM MDT until FRI 8:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:01 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

DPS: Piece of metal from other truck almost impales woman driving down SR-51

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - On State Route 51, a driver failed to secure their load, almost killing a woman while she was driving.

On July 22, a pickup truck hauling a trailer was driving down SR-51 with a four-foot-long iron pole in the back. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver hit a bump on the freeway near Thomas Road, dislodging the pole.

The four-foot piece of metal went through another driver's windshield, almost impaling her. It landed in the back seat of her Nissan SUV and got stuck in the roof.

DPS says the owner of the SUV was not injured. 

The driver of the pickup did not stop, however, they were located.

DPS wants to remind all drivers to properly secure your load, otherwise, you could hurt someone. And they say you should always retrieve your items if they've fallen out of your car.



 

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona News: