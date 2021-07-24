Car crashes into South Phoenix home, drives away

A South Phoenix home was badly damaged after a car crashed into it - and the driver has not been found.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Broadway Thursday night. The homeowner, Leila Freedman, says she and her 10-year-old son were asleep when they heard a loud bang at around 1 a.m.

That's when they realized a car smashed into their home, ending up in their kitchen.

The driver was able to get away before police arrived.

"They drove on out of here, tearing up everything," Freedman said. "Thank God they didn't blow the gap, they were about to kill me…God said no, not my child's time. Hallelujah, and I'm still here."

It is unclear whether anyone in the car was hurt, but no one in the home was injured.

Police are still searching for the driver.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







