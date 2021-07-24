Car crashes into South Phoenix home, drives away

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
9
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 PM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:22 AM MDT until SAT 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:22 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:47 AM MST until SAT 10:45 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:22 AM MST until SAT 12:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Car crashes into South Phoenix home, drives away

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Car smashes into South Phoenix home, drives away

PHOENIX - A South Phoenix home was badly damaged after a car crashed into it - and the driver has not been found.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Broadway Thursday night. The homeowner, Leila Freedman, says she and her 10-year-old son were asleep when they heard a loud bang at around 1 a.m.

That's when they realized a car smashed into their home, ending up in their kitchen. 

The driver was able to get away before police arrived.

"They drove on out of here, tearing up everything," Freedman said. "Thank God they didn't blow the gap, they were about to kill me…God said no, not my child's time. Hallelujah, and I'm still here."

It is unclear whether anyone in the car was hurt, but no one in the home was injured.

Police are still searching for the driver.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 