Two people OK after making emergency landing in Buckeye Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
11
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:03 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:49 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:25 PM MST until SUN 12:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:32 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:12 PM MDT until SAT 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County

Two people OK after making emergency landing in Buckeye Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Downed private plane on Saturday, July 24. Photo courtesy of Buckeye Valley Fire. article

Downed private plane on Saturday, July 24. Photo courtesy of Buckeye Valley Fire.

BUCKEYE VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people walked away without any injuries after making a hard emergency landing in Buckeye Valley on Saturday.

Authorities responded to reports of a downed private plane south of the Buckeye Airport and that's where they found two who experienced an engine failure mid-air.

They landed upright in a field and are OK.

The plane's occupants haven't been identified.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: