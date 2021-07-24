Two people OK after making emergency landing in Buckeye Valley

article

Two people walked away without any injuries after making a hard emergency landing in Buckeye Valley on Saturday.

Authorities responded to reports of a downed private plane south of the Buckeye Airport and that's where they found two who experienced an engine failure mid-air.

They landed upright in a field and are OK.

The plane's occupants haven't been identified.

No further information is available.

