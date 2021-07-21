Expand / Collapse search
2 drivers killed in Prescott Valley head-on crash

PRESCOTT, Ariz - Two people died in a head-on crash in Prescott Valley on Wednesday.

Prescott Police responded to reports of a car crash on July 21 at about 9 a.m near the intersection of East State Route 69 and North Valley View Drive.



 

A 61-year-old female Prescott Valley resident driving a white sedan reportedly crossed over the center line of the road and struck a 62-year-old male Prescott resident in a minivan.

Investigators say the female may have suffered a medical incident before the crash.

Authorities say both drivers died at the scene and there were no passengers in their cars.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

