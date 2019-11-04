Phoenix Police find stolen car with 2 young girls inside, suspect sought

article

Phoenix Police say two young girls were found safe inside a car that was stolen from an apartment complex.

Police responded to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a reported stolen car. The owner told officers she left the car running with her 3-month-old and 3-year-old daughters in the back seat while she ran back inside, and within seconds the car and her daughters were gone.

Officers were able to locate the car less than a mile away with the girls still inside. The car had been locked with the windows up but it did not have time to heat up inside.

Police are now searching for the suspect. If you have any information, please contact Phoenix Police.