Second Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly performing illegal Botox, filler injections

The Brief An Arizona woman is facing serious felony charges after allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries without a license for the past two years. Court documents show Brandi Dees operated "Baddie Bratzz" in Phoenix, where investigators say she performed risky injections like Botox, fillers, and Brazilian butt-lifters more than 100 times. Text messages show Dees knew another recently arrested woman, Sayde Holladay, and acknowledged that providing injections without a license was against the law.



An Arizona woman is facing serious charges after allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries.

What we know:

According to court documents, Brandi Dees operated "Baddie Bratzz" in Phoenix. Dees performed medical procedures like Botox, fillers, and Brazilian butt-lifters without a license for the past two years.

Investigators say Dees performed these risky injections over 100 times. She is facing felony charges, including medical practice without a license.

The backstory:

Her arrest comes less than two months after another woman, Sayde Holladay, was also arrested for operating an unlicensed medical practice.

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According to court documents, the two women knew each other. Investigators say they found text messages between Holladay and Dees where Dees acknowledged that providing injections without a license was against the law.

Officials say in both cases the women were offering injections at a steep discount.

What you can do:

They warn consumers that if a deal is very cheap, the product is likely illegal or counterfeit.