Second Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly performing illegal Botox, filler injections
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is facing serious charges after allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries.
What we know:
According to court documents, Brandi Dees operated "Baddie Bratzz" in Phoenix. Dees performed medical procedures like Botox, fillers, and Brazilian butt-lifters without a license for the past two years.
Investigators say Dees performed these risky injections over 100 times. She is facing felony charges, including medical practice without a license.
The backstory:
Her arrest comes less than two months after another woman, Sayde Holladay, was also arrested for operating an unlicensed medical practice.
According to court documents, the two women knew each other. Investigators say they found text messages between Holladay and Dees where Dees acknowledged that providing injections without a license was against the law.
Officials say in both cases the women were offering injections at a steep discount.
What you can do:
They warn consumers that if a deal is very cheap, the product is likely illegal or counterfeit.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from court documents.