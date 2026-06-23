Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

Arizona school grading system faces major reform after state audit exposes low proficiency scores

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona. Dept. of Education
Published June 23, 2026 4:21 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 4:21 PM MST
Arizona school grading system to be reformed
Arizona school grading system to be reformed

Arizona school grading system to be reformed

Changes are coming to how Arizona grades its schools after a state audit revealed flaws in the current scoring system. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has this story.

The Brief

    • Changes are coming to how Arizona grades its schools after a state audit revealed flaws in the current scoring system.
    • The audit found that some A-rated schools have less than 10% of their students testing proficient in math or English.
    • State Superintendent Tom Horne is planning reforms that may separate growth and proficiency into two distinct grades within the next two years.

PHOENIX - Changes are coming to how Arizona grades its schools. This comes after a state audit found some A-rated schools have less than 10% of students testing proficient in math or English.

What they're saying:

Real estate agent and broker, Sam Miller, says it comes up all the time when homebuyers ask about a neighborhood.

"Schools are very important," Miller said. In fact, an excellent school rating can increase property value and demand.

"If they've got a young family or a family that is school-aged soon, they're going to be looking at those grades and how impactful that is. I think it's important to rely on your real estate agent and your family and friends as well," Miller said.

Why you should care:

That's what makes this latest report from the state auditor general so impactful. The grades your neighborhood school gets may not tell the full story about the performance.

"As soon as I took office, I realized there were problems with the system, and it needed to be changed," Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said.

Horne doesn't disagree with the new audit. It found 92% of high schools were awarded A or B letter grades, but some "did not appear to meet the established criteria for these grades."

In fact, one school got an A while only 9.6% of students were proficient in math. Another A-rated school only reported 8.6% of students were proficient in English.

"Parents would say, ‘How did they get an A rating when they have low proficiency?’ So that all has to be reformed," Horne said.

Growth is weighted heavily, which partially explains that. Horne says they are working to reform the system in the next year or two, potentially creating two separate grades, with one for growth and one for proficiency.

"We need to improve the system so that there's a limit no matter how much you improve, if the proficiency is low, you shouldn't be able to get an A but you should be able to get a B," Horne said.

What you can do:

To get the full story on your child's school, go to the Department of Education's website. There you can find a school, comb through the data yourself and compare. It has a lot of information beyond just grades and proficiency scores.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from an audit by the state auditor general, real estate agent and broker Sam Miller, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Horne.

Arizona. Dept. of EducationEducationArizonaNewsTom Horne