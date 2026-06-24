Seen on TV: June 24
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Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Maricopa County: Staying Safe in the Extreme Heat
Tropic Thunder
- 1014 N. 2nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.instagram.com/tropicthunderphx/?hl=en
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Chandler Compadres Branch & Teen Center
- 300 E. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://www.bgcaz.org/club/chandler-compadres-branch-and-teen-center
Phoenix Children’s
Ape Index Rock Climbing
- 9700 N. 91st Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 8534
- https://climbapeindex.com/