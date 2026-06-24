Seen on TV: June 24

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Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Maricopa County: Staying Safe in the Extreme Heat

Tropic Thunder

1014 N. 2nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.instagram.com/tropicthunderphx/?hl=en

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Chandler Compadres Branch & Teen Center

300 E. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85225

https://www.bgcaz.org/club/chandler-compadres-branch-and-teen-center

Phoenix Children’s

Ape Index Rock Climbing

9700 N. 91st Ave.

Peoria, AZ 8534

https://climbapeindex.com/

Live-streamed video