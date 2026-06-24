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Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos
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Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

Seen on TV: June 24

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 24, 2026 8:35 AM MST Published June 24, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Maricopa County: Staying Safe in the Extreme Heat

Tropic Thunder

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Chandler Compadres Branch & Teen Center

Phoenix Children’s 

Ape Index Rock Climbing

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews