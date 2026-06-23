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Southern Arizona mountain rescue ends in tragedy after hiker dies from heat exhaustion

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pima County
Published June 23, 2026 4:53 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 4:53 PM MST
article

A 75-year-old woman died after she was airlifted off a Tucson-area mountain on June 23, 2026.

The Brief

    • Rescue crews responded to an elderly woman experiencing exhaustion and heat-related illness on a southern Arizona hiking trail.
    • The hiker was airlifted to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
    • Authorities found no suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - An elderly southern Arizona hiker died after being airlifted off a mountain on Tuesday.

What we know:

On June 23, Pima County rescue crews responded to reports of an elderly woman needing help off Brown Mountain Trail at around 11:40 a.m. because she was experiencing exhaustion and heat-related illness.

"The PCSD Parks Enforcement/Search and Rescue (PE/SAR) Unit, along with Picture Rocks Fire Department personnel located the female on the trail who had been hiking with two family members for several hours. With the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Air Rescue Unit, Ranger, the female hiker was airlifted to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Robin Janes. The two other family members did not need medical help.

"No suspicious or criminal circumstances were found concerning this incident," the sheriff's department said.

What you can do:

Following the incident, the sheriff's department gave words of caution, saying, "The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public to exercise extreme caution when hiking during periods of excessive heat. Always carry sufficient water, avoid hiking in the hottest parts of the day, and know your physical limits."

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Pima County Sheriff's Department

Pima CountyTucsonNewsSevere Weather