Phoenix Police investigate two separate fatal car crashes
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department released information on two, separate fatal car crashes that happened Wednesday.
A 21-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after police say she was struck by a driver.
At around 1 p.m., Phoenix Police say they responded to 2500 West Beryl Avenue for reports of a woman who was hit by a truck.
Officers learned a truck was traveling through a parking lot when the woman fell into the road and the driver hit her.
A man was detained at the scene but was let go for not being directly involved in the crash.
The second fatal crash happened at 48th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.
Phoenix Police say a motorcyclist was westbound on Encanto Boulevard when the 17-year-old boy reportedly crashed into a pickup truck making a turn.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Police say drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The two victims in the crashes were not identified.