Phoenix Police: Investigation underway following deadly shooting along Van Buren

Phoenix Police detectives are investigating a shooting that led to the death of an adult man on Jan. 14.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Ann Justus, crews responded to the area of 28th Street and Van Buren at around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot inuries.

Sgt. Justus say the victim was declared dead at the scene by fire officials.

"Preliminary information is the male was involved in a confrontation with the suspect before the

shooting occurred," a portion of the statement read.

An investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

