Phoenix police: Julie Concialdi a 'victim of homicide;' husband arrested

Phoenix Police officials are now calling a woman who went missing earlier in September a victim of a homicide.

Julie Concialdi has been missing since the night of Sept. 4, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Phoenix Police officials. She was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

In the days since Concialdi's disappearance, FOX 10 obtained photos and video of Concialdi's car, as well as an explosion involving the car. Phoenix Police officials have said that there are "indicators of foul play" in the case.

(Photo Courtesy: Boyd Bottomlee)

"During the investigation, detectives gathered forensic evidence which indicated that Julie Concialdi was a victim of a homicide," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police officials on the night of Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, Phoenix police announced that Concialdi's husband, Joseph Concialdi, was arrested in connection to her death.

Joseph Concialdi

