Phoenix Police: Man admits to fatally stabbing 19-year-old in motel

article

A 43-year-old man was booked into Maricopa County Jail after Phoenix Police say he stabbed a woman just minutes after fatally stabbing a man in a motel room Friday night.

In a news release, the Phoenix Police Department says Alan Demond Clark fatally stabbed Christopher Anthony Molinar, 19, in a motel room near 5100 W. Buckeye Road around 9:10 p.m.

He reportedly left the scene and walked to the area of 200 S. 51st Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and stabbed a woman stopped in a car at a crosswalk. The woman sustained minor injuries and had two family members with her.

She called police and they were able to find and identify Clark as the suspect in the stabbings. Investigators say he admitted to stabbing someone in a motel room.

"It is not quite clear what the relation between Clark and the homicide victim were. The woman who was stabbed while in her car, did not know Clark," the department said.

Clark was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, and may face first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.