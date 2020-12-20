Phoenix Police: Man dies after being shot, suspect remains outstanding
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and soon after died on Saturday, Dec. 19.
At around 11 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, officers responded to a call for a shooting and found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been identified.
No further information is available about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or who a suspect might be.