Phoenix Police: Man killed following shooting at parking lot

Phoenix Police officials say they are in the very early stages of an investigation, after a man was shot and killed at a parking lot. during the early morning hours of July 26.

According to a statement, the shooting happened near 20th Street and Highland, and when officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

