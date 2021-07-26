Doorbell camera captures police shooting and chase in Chandler

FOX 10 has obtained new video that shows the moments leading up to a shooting that followed a police chase over the weekend in Chandler.

The incident began as a trespassing report at a home near California Street and Frye Road on the night of July 24. The homeowner told officers that an RV was parked in front of their house and that people were possibly doing drugs inside.

When officers arrived, they spoke to 32-year-old Arnold Serrano, who was moving around inside the RV and refused orders from police.

"When our officers caught him inside, he would not exit, would not follow directions or orders," said Sergeant Jason McClimans with Chandler Police. "Because of his referred movements, our officers backed up."

That's when Serrano reportedly started up the RV and crashed through the gates in the driveway of the home, heading straight in the direction of the officers, according to McClimans.

In response, a police officer shot Serrano.

After the shooting, the suspect led officers on a short chase before eventually crashing at Dobson and Frye roads. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, and one car caught fire.

Serrano was arrested and then taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Five other people were hurt in the crash, with two of then suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

Doorbell video captures incident

In the video, which was captured by a doorbell camera, sounds that resemble gunshots were heard. Later, an RV can be seen barrelling down the street, and crashing into cars.

A couple of people later chased the RV on foot, and then, several police cars drove down the street.

