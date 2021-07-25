Search efforts continue for teen who was swept away in Cottonwood wash

A large search effort in Yavapai County is set to resume on the morning of July 26, after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly swept away in a Cottonwood wash over the weekend.

Crews respond to stranded person call on July 24

Fire crews from Verde Valley and Cottonwood were called at 9 p.m. on July 24 to rescue a car that was stranded in a low water crossing. While they were trying to make contact with the driver, a 16-year-old girl was swept downstream, according to Verde Valley fire officials.

"The two feet of water was enough to initially push the car from where the initial car came from so when you think of water to your knees, it can be deceiving but that’s a lot of pressure and a lot of energy behind them," said Fire Chief David Johnson.

Search teams were immediately deployed and searched the area from Camino Real to State Route 260, but she has not been found. Nearly a hundred volunteers and rescue personnel are scouring the area to find her.

"Due to the rising waters and active storms air support was not immediately available," officials said. "Crews also had numerous active rescues going on simultaneously."

Teen identified

The girl, who has identified as Faith Moore, was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes.

A cell phone and other personal items of Moore were found in the wash.

Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire and Police, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and other volunteers are searching the area. Nearly 100 volunteers, rescue crews, and K-9 units have taken part in the search.

As crews continue with the search, they are also staying in touch with Faith's family.

"I've had multiple conversations with Joe," said Verde Valley Fire Chief Daniel Johnson. "Joe spent a lot of years serving the community, and Kim spent a lot of years serving this community, Now it's our time to be able to serve them."

Anyone interested in volunteering for the search effort is asked to check-in at D&K Motorsports.

Meanwhile, in eastern Arizona, the search is still on for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away during a flash flood on Thursday.

Faith Moore (Photo Courtesy: Moore family)

