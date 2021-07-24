Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested in connection to crash following Chandler Police pursuit, shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler Police involved in pursuit and shooting, roads closed off

The Chandler Police Department was involved in a pursuit, crash and shooting on Saturday night, the department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department was involved in a pursuit, crash and shooting on Saturday night, the department said.

The call began as a trespassing report and when officers arrived at the home near California Street and Frye Road, the suspect reportedly didn't want to come outside.

Police waited to see if the suspect was going to come out and suddenly an RV comes crashing out of the garage.

At a point, the suspect was shot while driving and eventually crashed at Dobson and Frye roads. Several cars were hit in the crash.

The suspect was arrested in connection to the incident.

Roads in the area are closed off for an unknown duration.

There's no information on the injuries of the suspect or those who were hit.

No officers were hurt.

