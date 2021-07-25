Man found with 'severe laceration' dies, Phoenix Police investigate as a homicide

A man was found with a severe injury on Sunday in Phoenix and soon after, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road for reports of a man who was bleeding.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from a severe laceration that he received during an altercation. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and transported the male to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the department said.

Details about the man's injury weren't released.

Anyone with information on what may have led up to the man's death is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Your tip will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

