Avondale rescue crews work to help man out of tree on Agua Fria River

Rescue crews in Avondale are working to rescue a man in a tree on the Agua Fria River on Sunday afternoon.

The air rescue is on the river, south of I-10 and north of Van Buren Street.

"Patient is alert and secured onto a large tree. Water is flowing and the rescue is in progress," rescue crews said.

Details about how the man got into the tree aren't available.

The river is about 120 miles long.

