Two dead in overnight shooting at North Phoenix apartment

An investigation is underway after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird, leaving two people dead.

A FOX 10 viewer reported hearing at least ten gunshots ring out at around 2 a.m. at the Fairways on Thunderbird Apartments on July 25.

Phoenix Police confirmed that two men died at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests that the men had been in a fight with another man right before the shooting began, but detectives are still trying to figure out the details behind the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

