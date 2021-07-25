Search efforts underway for teenage girl swept away in Cottonwood wash

A search effort in Yavapai County is underway after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly swept away in a Cottonwood wash on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Verde Valley and Cottonwood were called at 9 p.m. on July 24 to rescue a vehicle that was stranded in a low water crossing.

While they were trying to make contact with the driver, a 16-year-old girl was swept downstream, according to Verde Valley fire officials.

Search teams were immediately deployed and searched the area from Camino Real to State Route 260, but she has not been found.

"Due to the rising waters and active storms air support was not immediately available," officials said. "Crews also had numerous active rescues going on simultaneously."

The girl, whose identity was not released, was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes.

Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire and Police, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and other volunteers are searching the area.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the search effort is asked to check in at D&K Motorsports.

Meanwhile, in eastern Arizona, the search is still on for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away during a flash flood on Thursday.

